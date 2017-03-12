Oulanyah to EASF: Focus on Economic Revival

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah has challenged the East African standby Force to go back to the drawing board if they are to permanently deal with regional insecurity. Oulanyah says the Force must concentrate on dealing with the issue of human survival which is the main cause of instability in the region due to poor performance of the economy. The Deputy speaker was officiating at the 6th annual East African Standby Force day commemorated this morning with a peace walk on Kampala’s streets.