Thousands of Ugandans are stranded in Masaka and Kalangala after the Kalangala infrastructure services scaled down its operations of the ferry due to accumulated arrears worth 30 billion shillings
According to the operators, government nolonger gives them money to buy fuel resulting into the high cost of maintenance. The same issue was raised in parliament as an issue of national importance
Remmy Bahati Reports.
Out Bursts As Kalangala Ferry Scales Down Operations
