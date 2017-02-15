Away from the political noise ,what are the outstanding issues that the east African community and its legislative wing the east African legislative assembly have to handle to set pace for the integration process ?
The biggest task appears restoring sanity in South Sudan and Burundi that appears the biggest bottleneck to stability
Outstanding Issues for EALA
