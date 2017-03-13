Over 1000 vendors of St. Balikuddembe market commonly known as Owino face eviction after they failed a bank loan amounting to 4 billion shillings.
According to Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, the latest inside information indicate that DFCU is working around the clock to secure court bailiffs to cause an immediate eviction.
Owino Market Vendors Face Eviction over Loan
