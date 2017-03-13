Owino Market Vendors Face Eviction over Loan

Over 1000 vendors of St. Balikuddembe market commonly known as Owino face eviction after they failed a bank loan amounting to 4 billion shillings.
According to Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, the latest inside information indicate that DFCU is working around the clock to secure court bailiffs to cause an immediate eviction.