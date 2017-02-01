Investigations by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament have revealed that millions of shillings meant for running operations in the Ministry of Works and Transport were diverted to printing the ruling NRM party Manifesto in last year’s general elections.
Legislators on the Committee discovered that sh48 million was illegally used to run party activities – contravening several accountability laws and procedures.
PAC: Roads’ Funds Used To Print NRM Manifesto
