Education Minister Janet Museveni says shortfalls in funding to the education sector is affecting the performance of the sector as the public presses for better quality in public schools
While appearing before the education and sports committee ,the first lady also implored MPs to help rally parents to park food for their children as they head to school
Parents Should Feed Their Children – Mrs Museveni
