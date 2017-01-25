Parliamentary Youth Forum, Police Raids Dubai Explorer Offices

The Parliamentary youth forum and the Uganda Police have raided the offices of Dubai Explorer, a labor export company accused of dumping youths after they were promised jobs in the Middle East.

The Bweyogerere based company allegedly duped youths, promising them non – existent jobs in the Arab world. The youths’ plight came to the attention of the legislators during one of the parliamentary tours to the Middle East.

The company’s top leadership was out of office – surviving arrest. Police was deployed to guard the premises.