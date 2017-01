In an interesting twist of event in the Rwenzori region embattled crown prince Robert Tibamwenda II has announced that he is set to be installed as the new King of the Rwenzururu Kingdom. Tibamwenda who’ll attain the title of ‘Omwami’, has dismissed allegations that government is behind his installation slated for 18th February. The Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere is currently being held at Luzira.