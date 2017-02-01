Kasese Municipality MP has today been grilled by officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate (CIID) over inciting violence and making defamatory statements against former defence Minister ChrispusKiyonga.
Robert Centenary becomes the third legislator to be summoned by police in connection to the clashes in Kasese last year , that left score of people dead.
Sam Ibanda followed the story
Police Grill Kasese MP Over Clashes
