Police Nets Mbarara Armed Robbers

Police in Mbarara has netted two notorious armed robbers and recovered two guns with 32 rounds of ammunition that were found hidden in the bush along Mbarara- Bushenyi highway. The duo were arrested after shooting out as they tempted to escape police.

On the eve day to Christmas the same suspects are said to have attacked one petro station in Sheema district where they killed a security guard and ran away with his gun, wheel tyres and a vehicle.