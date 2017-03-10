Police Offers Fine 5 Million Shillings for Battering Journalist Andrew Lwanga

The two year legal battle between former WBS journalist Andrew Lwangaand suspended Old Kampala Regional Police Commander Joram Mwesigye closed today with court finding the senior police officer guilty.

The judgment delivered by Buganda Road Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu before a fully packed courtroom largely journalists, found Mwesigye guilty of assault and slapped with a monetary fund.

Bushrah Namirimu was at court the whole day and this is what she has.