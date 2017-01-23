The Police have vowed to intensify its crackdown on public tobacco smokers in line with the ministry of health’s efforts to implement the tobacco control act 2015.
The police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan Emillian Kayima says besides the few bars that were raided over the weekend, they are to implement a crackdown on many others in which tobacco abuse is taking place publicly.
Police Vows to Crack Down Shisha Consumers
The Police have vowed to intensify its crackdown on public tobacco smokers in line with the ministry of health’s efforts to implement the tobacco control act 2015.