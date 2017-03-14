Poor Absorption of Global Fund Money Hurting Health Sector

Uganda stands losing money from The Global Fund over poor absorption of allocated funds. Government is currently in advanced stages of preparing plans for funding by the agency but questions linger about the country’s ability to efficiently use the resources.

The fund supports interventions against HIV/AIDS, malaria, Tuberculosis as well as improving health infrastructure. But as Zahara Namuli reports, the poor absorption of funds has put the life of millions of Ugandans at stake. More in this report.