POWER MAKE AMENDS TO CLAIM VICTORY IN GAME 2:

Power eventually beat City Oilers in their second meeting of the best of 7-series in the men’s Basketball final, besting them 62-54:

Power played out a balanced scoring attack, with Paul Odong, Michael kojo, and Joseph Ikong claiming 16, 11 and 11-points, respectively.

In a low scoring game that was closely contested, City Oilers looked poised to control the game from the start but could not keep pace every moment Power hit their offensive stride.

Power wasn’t quite in sync on the other end either, as the referee and his umpires weren’t making the right calls. However, when they focused, they found points from simply running past the City oilers defense and beating them on an array of free throws and rebounds.

This forced the Oilers to stay on the chase throughout the night against a Power side who looked more than just ready to give their best.

Point guard Ssebatindira Fahmy was expected to rock the game, however, it was Michael Makiadi that made the best of his abilities coming from defense to score 8 inspirational points.

City Oilers’ Star studded team failed to show-up and it looked like disorganization and inefficiency played to their disadvantage.

Kami scored the game’s highest points, 16, with Ben Komakech coming second on the Oilers side at 8. Jimmy Enabu could not help making himself busy but the fact remains he was far from his best.

Mandy Juruni and his assistant looked mentally beaten and at one point, instructions for a substitution were seen coming from the opposite sideline where one of the Mandelas was seated.

Power came so close in game1 despite losing 78:76, and it looked like a few corrections in their decision making played a big role in their game 2 feat. This result brings them level in series with a game-a-piece.

The third game will be played on Wednesday – 11th Jan, 2017 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.