POWER NOT GOOD ENOUGH AS OILERS STAKE CLAIM IN GAME 3

City Oilers beat Power with another marginal-gap to claim game three 75-74 of the seven-series final.

Following the turn of events in game two after a two-point margin loss in game one, Power were expected to put up a bigger fight for the second in the series but failed to match the Oilers’ prowess.

On realizing he could not stop Power’s commitment to transitional moments, Mandy Juruni, could only prep his team for rebounds, something that worked to his advantage, unlike in game two, were he was beaten on fronts.

It’s been while ever since Ben Komakech left Power with a loss in the finals, and yesterday was one of those days anyone would think he put up a performance with intention of condemning his former side to another loss in a final.

Jimmy Enabu and Kami kabangu continued to struggle with average performances and it is with no doubt the whole team takes credit for the stellar performance in second closely-contested game of the three played so far.

Joseph Ikong and Isaac Afidra tried from the free throws and rebounds, however, it was poster boy Michael Makiadi, like in game 2 who had the best performance for Power with better three pointers and rebounds on average.

Arnold Lando had three players not featuring for his side, and, it was not any different with having Fahmy in the side who looked so average for the night.

City Oilers now lead the series with two-games against one for Power. City Oilers just need two games to be crowned Champions.

The finals continue this Friday at the Indoor Arena, starting at exactly 7:30PM