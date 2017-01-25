NRM deputy secretary general has revealed that the liberation day is to be celebrated in Masindi district as way of giving back to the residents for their significant role in the five-year guerilla war.
A visit at the venue for anniversary showed preparation was in high gear with UPDF and Prisons carrying out mockery parade and rescue mission for collapsing people.
Preparations for NRM Anniversary in High Gear
