President-Elect Donald Trump set to make solemn pledge over America.

With U.S President-elect Donald Trump set to be inducted into office tomorrow, Friday 20th in Washington DC, many Americans have flocked the capital because some feel it is an example of democracy in action,an opportunity for the nation to unite whilst others, some his supporters, will find satisfaction in seeing him take the oath.

He will replace out-going president Barack Obama who has been in office since 20th January 2009. The eyes of the world will be on Mr Trump as he takes the Oath of Office and as he offers his inauguration address which he did enlighten yesterday about preparing three weeks ago on his active twitter timeline.

The main ceremony will be held at the White House, followed by a number of Inaugural Balls across the city of Washington DC.

It is customary for the outgoing president to attend the inauguration of the incoming president, however, it is not compulsory.

President Obama is expected to be in attendance on Friday, but if he does not, then he would be the first president for 96 years to make such a deliberate affront.

The pair have had a strained relationship and during the election campaign, Mr Trump said one of his first actions would be to try and erase the effects of Mr Obama’s presidency. Subsequently, Mr Obama savaged him throughout the election campaign as irresponsible and dangerous, warning that the “fate of the world” was at risk in the event of a Trump presidency.

However, at their meeting after the US election, both men struck a conciliatory note after they met to discuss the transition from one administration to the next.

It should also be noted that Trump is the oldest and wealthiest president to ever take the presidential office in America’s history.

John Baptist Imokola will be reporting live for NBS Television on the inauguration.