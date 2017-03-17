Profile of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi

Andrew Felix Kaweesi joined the Police Force in 2001, and devoted his life to serving the institution. The career policeman was instrumental in restoring public interest in the Force especially in the city following his appointment as Commandant; Kampala Metropolitan Police at the height of the Walk to Work demonstrations in 2011.

In the following report that aired on NBS TV on 26th August 2014 ahead of festivities to mark 100 years of the Police in Uganda, Salma Namwanje spoke to the now fallen police officer on what motivated him to wear the uniform.