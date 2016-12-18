REAL MADRID ONCE AGAIN NEEDED MORE-TIME TO CLINCH THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Another comeback, another call for more time as European Champions Real Madrid cruise past Japanese side Kashima Antlers.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty and two Extra-time goals to help los blancos to shrug-off a spirited fight from Kashima Antlers to win a third Championship beyond normal time in three years.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the Spanish side 9-minutes into the first half, slotting in Hitoshi Sogahata parried-ball from a Luka Modric shot.

The Japanese side equalized with just a minute to the half-time break when Gaku Shibasaki stretched Keylor Navas to the far-right after Raphael Varane had failed to clear the ball out of the 18-yard.

When the two sides returned from the halftime break, Shibasaki added a second for Masakatsu Miyamoto’s side before Cristiano Ronaldo could get his name onto the scoresheet with an equaliser from a penalty.

The Ballon D’or winner added two, the third and fourth for the los blancos during extra time.

With the Hat-trick, Ronaldo joins Pele as one of only two players ever to score a hat-trick in a Club World or Intercontinental Cup final and further still ties him with Luis Suarez as the top scorer in Club World Cup history. He also becomes the first Los Blancos player since Ferenc Puskas to register a triple in an intercontinental tournament.

Gareth Bale missed the tournament due to injury but Luka Modric had his first after missing out in 2014 with injury.

James Rodriguez one of the 2014’s tournament stars did not find fit in Zidane’s team but Sergio Ramos who had missed the Semi-Final against Club Amserica with fitness issues returned gifting Antler’s the second goal of the day.

This was the third time Real Madrid were winning a Championship after normal time and coming from the back-foot in 3-years. They needed extra time twice to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League finals (2013/14 and 2015/16).

Real Madrid under French tactician Zinedine Zidane have now won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and now the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid remain unbeaten in all competitions with a run of 37-games, closing in on domestic rivals FC Barcelona’s 39 set under Luis Enrique after breaking their own (35-games) set by Leo Beenhakker’s between October 1988 and April 1989.

Kashima, were the first Asian side to reach the final of the competitions.

Atletico Nacional won third place after beating Club America 3-4 in penalty shoot-outs following a 2-2 draw.

Awards

FIFA Fiar play – Kashima Antlers

Bronze ball – Gaku Shibasaki

Silver Ball – Luca Modric

Golden Ball – Cristiano Ronaldo

Alibaba YunOS Auto Award- Cristiano Ronaldo