Kampala Minister, Beti Kamya has ordered KCCA to immediately give Hamis kiggundu a development plan for nakivubo park yard market so that work can start.

But the lord Mayor Erais Lukwago who received the Monday letter says the minister is acting illegally since Hamis Kiggundu already started construction without a development plan or proper documentation from the authority

Sheila Tusiime Mugisha reports.