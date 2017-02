Uganda cycling, is cycling into the unknown with a break-out of parallel presidents. Mathias Lukwago has been elected as the new president by the body proclaimed as Uganda Cycling federation, a week after Sam Muwonge was reinstated as the president of the defacto Uganda Cycling federation. 13 clubs took part in the polls held at Lugogo Tennis Club. Kayenta club belonging to Sam Muwonge Mahaba boycotted the polls.