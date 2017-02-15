Salaam Musumba Wins Election Petition

The court of appeal has ordered for fresh elections in Kamuli municipality for the district woman representative after maintaining a high court decision that threw out Kamuli municipality’s Watongola Tiwuwe Rehema out of parliament for lack of prerequisite academic papers.

In a ruling read by deputy registrar Rosemary Bareebe representing an undivided decision of a panel for three court of appeal judges noted that Wetongola had failed to prove the authenticity of her papers that had earlier been reviewed by the jinja high court that declared them null and void after the busoga university which awarded them revoked them on grounds that’s he used a false certificate to get the documents.