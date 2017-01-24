Secondary schools all over the country have hiked their senior one cut off points as a response to the high performance registered in last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations.
Opening the two day selection process at the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association grounds in Lugogo, the Minister of State for Primary education Rosemary Sseninde warned schools against hiking fees payable by the incoming senior one and BITVET students.
Schools Hike S.1 Cut off Points
