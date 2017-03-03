The minister of Trade Amelia Kyambadde has advised fish farmers to invest in knowledge in order to improve on their harvests.
The minister made the call during the fish farmers’ symposium, explaining that Uganda expand fish farming since country’s fish sought after abroad.
Uganda fish farmers’ leadership described the neglect on part of government in sensitizing and equipping farmers with the necessary skills yet they contribute significantly to the income in the country.
Seek Fish Farming Skills, Farmers Urged
The minister of Trade Amelia Kyambadde has advised fish farmers to invest in knowledge in order to improve on their harvests.