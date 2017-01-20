SENEGAL ADVANCE AS TUNISIA CLOSE-IN ON KNOCK-OUT STAGES

Senegal become first nation to reach 2017 Africa Cup of nations Quarter finals after defeating Zimbabwe as Tunisia beat neighbors Algeria to close gap.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored as Senegal beat Zimbabwe 2-0, to become the first team to reach the 2017 Nations Cup round of eight.

Mane tapped in the opener from close range in the ninth minute from a Keita Balde Diao’s low cross to put his side into the lead.

St. Etienne’s Central defensive midfielder Henri Saivet, then struck the second from a clinical 20 yard free-kick four minutes later.

Mame Diouf should have increased Senegal’s advantage, but sent his shot over the crossbar, just moments after Sadio Mane being denied by Costa Nhamoinesu from a clearance.

The result sunk African Player of the year based in Africa finalist, Khama Billiat hopes of a knock-out feat as he too had a chance to waste before half time.

In the Other match played ealier, Tunisia stunned North African rivals and Neighbors Algeria to a 2-1 defeat in the last match of Group B on the day.

Tunisia pushed rivals Algeria in the second half to claim all three and condemn algeria to a bottom place rumble with Zimbabwe.

They took the lead when Algeria’s Aissa Mandi directed Youssef Msakni’s left-wing cross into his own net before Naim Sliti stepping up to convert a penalty when Wahbi Khazari was brought down by Faouzi Ghoulam to make it 2-0.

Sofiane Hanni’s scored in injury time but nothing could be changed as the Fennec Foxes slamped to devasting loss in their second game.

As it stands now, Senegal have a maximum six points from two games with Tunisia second at three points while both Algeria and Zimbabwe have one each.

Zimbabwe will take on Tunisia and Senegal will be up against Algeria in the last of Group B matches on Monday, January 23.