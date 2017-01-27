Residents stormed Sironko Central Police Station and attempted to block the production of suspects in court to face charges in connection to power theft.
Led by the district chairman Herbert Mulekwa, the angry residents surrounded the police station and tasked the police and the Resident District Commissioner to unconditionally release the accused persons at a time they were meant to appear in court.
The RDC and the district chairman disagreed as the accused persons were charged;
Sironko Area Leaders Clash over Power Theft Suspects
