SK#13 WIN MAIDEN 2017 PREMIER CLASSIC FUTSAL CUP

The Champions had to win all matches to beat the Championship challenge.

FAU successfully held the 2017 Premier Classic Futsal Cup at the Champion Stadium, Busega and the Competition had seven teams attending the knock-out challenge.

ROUND OF EIGHT

Sona 1-4 SK#13

Matches started at around 9:00PM, with the opening fixture featuring Sona Sports Home against SK#13. Described as the best match for an opening fixture, the two sides started out on a high tempo giving the fans the joy needed when watching the game of futsa.

SK#13 won the encounter by 4-1, thanks to Mutanda Bashir’s hattrick and one from Vipers SC’s Pius Wanji. Sona’s consolation came-in late, close to the end of the first half from captain Ahmed Wahb, who headed in a high ball from.

Express Red Army 0-2 Gal Sports Betting

In the second match, Express FC diehard fans, the Express Red Army, did not test the beauty of the sport for long as they were, like Sona, eliminated in the first round of the competition. Katende Isaac and Matovu Alex scored the two goals that gave the betting house a 2-0 result.

Seeta Galacticos 3-0 Durban (Walk-over)

Match three had Seeta Galacticos registering a walk-over, as it is usually termed when an opponent fails to show up, after Durban FC failed to attend the show up at the Competition. As a result, Seeta Galacticos were awarded three goals and progressed to the round of four without playing their opener.

Elephants 2-0 Brotherhood

Futsal Revamped Boxing Day Cup Champions, Brotherhood, were surprised to a first round knock-out by new entrants, the Elephants. Mwaromu Henry scored two for the Elephants, but no one could explain why Brotherhood could not fightback despite fielding the same team that featured on the 26th-Dec, last year.

By the end of the first round, Seeta Galacticos was the only team to have participated in a Futsal Tournament before to progress.

ROUND OF FOUR: ELEPHANTS, SK#13, SEETA GALCTICOS, GAL SPORTS BETTING

SK#13 V GAL SPORTS BETTING

SK#13 continued to force their way into the finals by beating Gal Sports Betting 5-1. Mutanda Bashir and Pius Wanji scored two and three respectively, while Akabwai Jeff scored Gal’s only goal of the match.

SEETA GALACTICOS V ELEPHANTS

Playing their first physical match, Seeta Galacticos were eliminated by the Elephants, another new entrant eliminating a team that had previously participated in a Futsal Cup.

Mwaromu Henry scored a hat-trick for the Elephants as Ssegobe Denis scored the one for Galacticos.

FINAL: SK#13 V ELEPHANTS

The final featured SK#13 and the Elephants, who looked strong and a threat but surprisingly crumbled to a 3-2 loss, thanks to second half goals from Mutanda Bashir and Moses Nabbimba.

Mwaromu henry scored had scored two for the Elephants in the first half but could not help his side as they let SK come from behind to claim the title.

Futsal continues and the FAU Futsal Elite League (FFEL) will be the next Competition scheduled to start in February, this year.