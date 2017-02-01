New ISO boss’ son Brian Bagyenda and two others have been charged with the murder of Enid Twijukye , Ndejje university student by the Nakawa chief magistrates’ court.
The trio who were in police detention at the Jinja road police station did not take plea to the charges on grounds of lack of jurisdiction and were remanded to Luzira prison until 14th February pending conclusion of investigations.
Spy Chief Son On Murder Charge
New ISO boss’ son Brian Bagyenda and two others have been charged with the murder of Enid Twijukye , Ndejje university student by the Nakawa chief magistrates’ court.