The minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has directed Operation Wealth Creation and the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADs) secretariat to cease distribution of seeds and other farm inputs to farmers off season.
This follows complaints that farmers receive planting materials during the dry season – making it difficult for them to take care of the inputs.
Ssempijja Cautions Operation Wealth Creation against Distributing Seeds off Season
