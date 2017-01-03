Nakawa Grade One Magistrate Noah Sajjabi has yet again adjourned the case involving murder charges against Matthew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph and girlfriend Cyntia Munyangwari, pending conclusion of investigations by the state.
Although this is not the first adjournment of the case, the family of the late Kenneth Akena says only a thorough investigation will deliver justice.
State Fails to Conclude Investigations on Kanyamunyu
