State House’s health monitoring unit of has vowed legal action against the Uganda medical association and some medical staff at Mityana hospital, for neglecting a patient a one Angel Nansubuga which resulted into her death.
This after the unit compiled a report detailing the high levels of negligence and corruption that has goes on unabated at the recently refurbished hospital.
State House to Sue Medical Association and Mityana Hospital Staff
