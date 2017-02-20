State House to Sue Medical Association and Mityana Hospital Staff

By NBS TV -
36
0
SHARE

State House’s health monitoring unit of has vowed legal action against the Uganda medical association and some medical staff at Mityana hospital, for neglecting a patient a one Angel Nansubuga which resulted into her death.
This after the unit compiled a report detailing the high levels of negligence and corruption that has goes on unabated at the recently refurbished hospital.