The standoff between sugar producers or Millers in Busoga and the area leadership has escalated with millers demanding government enacts a law to block mushrooming factories in their vicinity. These argue the law should create a mandatory 25km radius around each factory, demands area leaders and out growers have vowed to oppose.
This was during an out grows meeting with the area legislators held at Bax-bar Restaurant in Jinja.
Sugar Producers- Area Leaders Row over Sugarcane
