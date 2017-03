Fatigue will play an important factor in Saturdays CAF Champions league clash between KCCA FC and Mamelodi Sundowns. The South African outfits coach Pitso Mosimane says the burden of a congested fixture overtime , will count against his team, but the African champions will have nom excuse. The contingent touched down this afternoon at Entebbe Airport from Johannesburg. The teams meet in the 2nd leg of the CAF Champions league at Philip Omondi stadium