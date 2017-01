Dropping out of school is never easy for most young people. Some develop feelings of inferiority and rejection. But not Edison Akankwasa. He has taken life lemons and made lemonade. Akankwasa quickly adjusted with life as drop out, turning to baking and vending local pancakes popularly known as Kabalagala. Richard Olwenyi spent a day with Edison Akankwasa and now narrates his tale of hustling for survival.