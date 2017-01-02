Tabliq Leaders Take Government to Court

Members of the Muslim fraternity have run to the courts of law condemning the recent raids on Kiwatule and Nakasero mosques by security operatives in which they say they lost lots of property.

These also want the judiciary to pronounce itself on who issued the search warrant and if it guaranteed the security operatives a night raid involving destruction of property and torture people.

The Muslims lawyer Ssemakadde says if the principal judge does not pronounce the judiciary position in the two raids on mosques that occurred during the closure of the year, they will carry the blame for injustices that were done against the Muslims.

Counsel Semakadde has also finally filed his election petition ten days after he was given a go ahead to file a petition seeking to drag Rubaga south’s Kato Lubwama out of parliament on grounds of lack of credible academic papers.