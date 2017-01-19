THE CRANES CAMP OPENS UP MIND AHEAD OF EGYPT CLASH THIS SATURDAY:

The Cranes will be playing their second Group D match on Saturday after faltering to 1-0 defeat against Ghana in the opener.

Following their dismal Group D opener on Tuesday, The Uganda Cranes Camp has shown an attitude of positivity and still will as they prepare to face record AFCON champions Egypt in make or break encounter at the Port Gentile Stadium.

According to fufa.co.ug, the Players, camped at the Hote Du Parc in Gabon could not hold back from urging native fans to rally behind their back in support for the team.

Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper, Dennis Onyango, urged fans to support the team throughout the Tournament, a feat all Ugandans had been waiting for over a long period of time.

Defender, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, described the Tournament as a great experience and a learning curve for the team who remain composed ahead of a match against perennial bogy-side, Egypt this weekend.

Khalid Aucho, who missed out on the first match through suspension expressed disappointment in the Cranes’ 1-0 loss against Ghana, but could not leave it without exclaiming how glad he is to be back for the team.

Head Coach Micho, said the team will continue to recover from the Ghana loss and capitalize on the break window to work on the mistakes that cost his side last time.