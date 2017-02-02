The unstable fuel price in Uganda is one of the reasons why many businesses in Uganda continue to stagger, while others pack their bags to leave. Players in the fuel sector however say this should not entirely be blamed on energy sector, and project the situation will improve soon.
In an exclusive interview with Hans Paulsen, the Managing Director Viva Energy, he says the problems the economy was facing originated from the war in South Sudan;
The Economy Improving – Shell Boss
The unstable fuel price in Uganda is one of the reasons why many businesses in Uganda continue to stagger, while others pack their bags to leave. Players in the fuel sector however say this should not entirely be blamed on energy sector, and project the situation will improve soon.