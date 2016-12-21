THE FUFA JUNIOR LEAGUE TAKES A BREAK AS EXPRESS EARN FOUR

The first round of the FUFA Junior League comes to an end featuring rescheduled matches from the two Competition Groups.

In one of the matches played at Wankulukuku, Express hit the ‘Abandoned Kids’, JMC Hippos JT 4-0 in match that could not kick-off at the scheduled time due to adverse weather conditions.

The Red Eaglets had been set to play against the JMC Hippos JT at 2:00PM, however, due to the extreme afternoon heat. It was deemed dangerous to have the young lads play at such a time, consequently extending kick-off time to 4:00PM.

When the match got played at the agreed-time, the home side beat the visiting Jinja side 4-0, earning maximum points (4) as per the Junior League Competitions committee rules and regulations.

Twalib Micho scored a brace as Nkata Billy and Ruguto Aristotle added 1-each to help Express JT finish second from bottom of the Hat Trick Group, 4-points away from 6th-placed SC Villa Jogoo JT.

From the other rescheduled fixture, Proline SA failed to honor their final fixture of the first round against Onduparaka JT.

It is reported that Proline did not readily have the players by the time of the fixture and so could not travel to Arua.

This match had been rescheduled on 3-occasions and due to late communication from the respective administration, Onduparaka could have 3-points and 3-goals in their favor if the Competitions committee decides to rule against the Lugogo based Academy.

The Arua team are currently 3rd in the Treble Group at 18-points, and could get closer to second placed Vipers JT who currently have 23-points by the second round.

Here are the current table standings from the two Groups as per the FUFA Junior League Competitions Committee.

The FUFA Junior League takes a break and will return on the Sunday, 8th-Januray 2017.