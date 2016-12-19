THE FUTSAL REVAMPED BOXING DAY TOURNAMENT

Tournament to help trained referees practice and as well give chance to more players.



The Futsal Associations Uganda (FAU) will hold the Futsal Revamped tournament on the 26th of December, Boxing day, with the aim of promoting the game in Uganda as a Competitive and recreational Sport.

A number of 7-teams have so far confirmed participation in the Tournament scheduled to take place at the Champions Futsal Arena, Busega starting from 10AM to 4PM.

Teams that have confirmed participation include Sona Home of Sports, Seeta Galacticos Futsal Club, Sema Futsal Club, Brotherhood Futsal Club, Viga Futsal Club, Oldies futsal Club and Bagimu Futsal Club.

More three teams are expected to confirm participation by the end of Today, Monday.

The FAU is set to use this Tournament as a testing ground for the recently trained Referees as preparations for the Elite League take shape.

Details to follow….