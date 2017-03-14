Time to Discuss Museveni Succession?

Government has moved to appoint a constitutional review commission to review some Key provisions of the 1995 constitution, including the age limit clause.

According to the Deputy attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana, the commission is expected to start work soon and will conduct public hearings.

The move comes at a time when sections of NRM party members are pushing to have president Museveni announce his successor as his age appears to be working against him according to the current constitutional provisions