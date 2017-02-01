Total Uganda Workers Strike over Salaries

By NBS TV -
The employees of fuel giant Total Uganda have laid down their tools, paralyzing office work and services.
The workers are complaining over a wide range of issues that include delayed payment, under payment and forced overtime work.
The workers’ MP Sam Lyomoki made a quick visit to the place vowing to embark on legal and legislative action to address the workers’ plight.