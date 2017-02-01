The employees of fuel giant Total Uganda have laid down their tools, paralyzing office work and services.
The workers are complaining over a wide range of issues that include delayed payment, under payment and forced overtime work.
The workers’ MP Sam Lyomoki made a quick visit to the place vowing to embark on legal and legislative action to address the workers’ plight.
Total Uganda Workers Strike over Salaries
The employees of fuel giant Total Uganda have laid down their tools, paralyzing office work and services.