As the banking sector comes to terms with a world bank report which faulted financial institutions of not providing adequate information to their clients on how to access different financial services, Tropical Bank says the honors is for their clients to visit their nearest branches where they will be given all the information they need
Kyambadde Ibrahim, the risk manager at tropical bank says whereas the bank tries to reach out to masses through a number of media channels, individuals should express interest in accessing this information.
Tropical Bank Sensitizes Clients
