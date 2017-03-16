UCC to Fight Whats App Misuse

The Uganda communications commission now says it will launch a crackdown on people who misuse Whats App insisting the commission has capacity to bring to order those who abuse the platform

Speaking during the 4thcommunication consumers’ parliament in Jinja, UCC executive director Enggodfrey Mutabazi defended the resolve of the commission to carry out its mandate as broadcasters and consumers turned the heat on the regulator for failing in its mandate.

Joseph Sabiti reports