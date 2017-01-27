A team of Uganda cranes supporters has set off for Entebbe to welcome the Uganda cranes team from Gabon where they have been taking part in the Africa cup of nations.
The fans from different places in and outside Kampala are planning to give the gallant team a guard of honor a sign of respect and appreciation for their exploits that saw the cranes play at the AFCON for the first time in 39 years.
Uganda Cranes Fans Promise Heroic Welcome for the Team
