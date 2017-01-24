Uganda Cranes Training Ahead of Game with Mali

The Uganda Cranes will be playing for pride when they face Mali tomorrow in their last group and AFCON game in Gabon but this will surely not be in-front of an empty stand.

Eco Bank Uganda that for more that two months has been conducting a campaign to take fans to go watch the boys in action has sent their last batch of 15 men to Oyem where Uganda will play Mali on Wednesday night.

Grace Mbabazi captured the send off of the Oasis Mall In Kampala.