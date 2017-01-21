Uganda cranes will shortly have their second group game at this year’s Africa cup of nations against the Pharoahs of Egypt at The Stade Port Gentil in Gabon.
Like expected, Cranes coach Micho has made a few changes to the team that will start tonight. Our reporter Moses Al Said Lubega is in Gabon and attended the cranes last training session last night.
Uganda Cranes Training Hard to Win Against Egypt
