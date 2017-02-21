Uganda and India have had long standing relationship that dates back to the 1990s that have been largely bench marked on trade and investments. But the country’s vice president Muhammad Hamid Ansari will see the two countries diversify their relations in the space of renewable energy.
The permanent secretary ministry of foreign affairs ambassador Patrick Mugoya says through various bilateral talks, the two countries will emphasize a strategy that will see two developing countries uphold each other and grow together.
Uganda-India Bilateral Relations, Indian VP Arrives in Uganda
