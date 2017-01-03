Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Warns Government Againsts Invasion of Mosques

The Uganda Muslim supreme council has warned government against the continued invasion of the mosques, in total disregard of the law and the Islamic norms of holy places. Haji Ramahan Mugalu the secretary general Uganda Muslim supreme council says that whereas the council is ready to cooperate with the state to carry out lawful searches in case of any suspicions, it will not stand the unlawful raids on the mosques where often property is vandalized. This was during the media briefing on the recent happenings in the Islamic faith.