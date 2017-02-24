UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: PROLINE RECOVER FROM LOSS TO BEAT URA AS POLICE CONTINUE RESURGENCE.

Nelson Senkatuka continues to prove worth as Proline earn second win of the Uganda Premier league second round.

Following his heroic performance against Onduparaka FC during their opening fixture of the second round, the former KCCA FC player continues to show improvement in his performance netting yet another crucial goal for the Lugogo based side.

Following the departure of Edrisa Lubega (the Club’s top scorer) to Floridsdorfer Athletiksport (Austria), and Nelson’s poor first round show, it remained a puzzle as to how Mujib was to the find goals.

One would be forced to believe that maybe what Nelson needed was to be given an opportunity as the main striker, something he could not attain with the presence of Edrisa.

To this, he has proven beyond doubt and he looks ready to take on the mantle to search for the goals. His involvement in all the three goals versus Onduparaka and netting that much-needed goal against URA today, could be reason enough to believe he has come of age.

The win is Proline’s fourth of the season and sees them move to tenth with twenty-two points.

Elsewhere, Police under new coach, Abdallah Mubiru, have continued to impress, winning a third consecutive game. Ben Ocen’s 28th minute penalty and Rahmat Ssenfuka’s early second half goal were enough to see off Francis Olaki’s equalizer in the 40th minute. Police have now won six games as Soana continue to falter.

At the Mutesa II Stadium, Vipers held Express FC to a goalless draw.

The Uganda Premier League continues tomorrow with more fixtures as Leaders KCCA FC host Onduparaka FC at the Phillip Omondi Stadium and JMC Hippos take on Lweza at the Kakindu Stadium.

On Sunday, SC Villa will host sadolin Paints.