UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: PROLINE STUNS ONDUPARAKA TO WIN THIRD GAME OF THE SEASON

Nelson Senkatuka assists scores one and assists two as Proline down Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League.



Proline FC earned their third win of the Uganda Premier League season by beating Arua based side Onduparaka FC, 3-1 at the Philip Omondi stadium.

Proline opened the scoring early in the first half with a fourteenth minute goal from midfielder Gift Ali who struck home from a pass from Nelson Senkatuka.

Onduparaka’s chances of recovery got foiled with the injury of their central defensive spine, Rashid Toha, who was replaced by Simba Sabir.

Nevertheless, Onduparaka managed to hold onto the fight till the end of the first forty-five minutes.

When the two teams returned for the second half, Proline continued to dominate their counterparts and soon Senkatuka provided the second for David Owori to double proline’s advantage in the sixty-ninth minute.

Senkatuka continued to terrorize the Caterpillars with his own goal just six minutes from the second, giving Onduparaka a 3-0 trail.

However, late on the dying minutes of the game, the visiting side managed to get a consolation from a penalty converted by Mohamad Shaban, getting his score tally to within one-goal away from lead scorer, KCCA FC’s Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

The result means Proline now stand ninth on the league log, leapfrogging police FC, Sadolin FC, The Saints FC, and Lweza FC who were afloat before today’s game.

Meanwhile Onduparaka missed a chance to overtake third placed Vipers SC, who remain two-points ahead at twenty-seven, but remain fourth.

The Uganda premier League returns on Sunday with three fixtures featuring

An all Jinja Clubs affair as Sadolin Paints hosts Kirinya Jinja SSS at the Mandela National Stadium, Nambole. Second placed SC Villa will be away to JMC Hippos FC while Lweza FC will host Bright Stars FC at the Wankulukuku Stadium.